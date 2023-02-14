Factors Influencing Coca-Cola Europacific's (CCEP) Q4 Earnings

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CCEP is expected to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The company has been benefiting from revenue growth management efforts, efficiency initiatives and market share gains. Notably, the consumer packaged goods company is expected to have witnessed a positive momentum in the quarter under review.



However, CCEP has been suffering from persistent inflationary pressures, induced by higher commodity costs, particularly energy expenses and supply disruptions.

Key Factors to Note

Coco-Cola Europacific has been focused on revenue growth management and driving efficiencies. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has been on track with long-term investments in brands, product innovation, packaging and digital platforms.

Continued growth in the NARTD category has been a major driver. This, along with robust performances in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and the API business, bodes well.



However, the company has been reeling under the ongoing macroeconomic environment and inflationary pressures. Higher commodity prices, as well as supply-chain constraints, have been concerning.

More Lucrative Picks

Here are some other companies you may want to consider this earnings season.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). KHC is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 77 cents suggests a decrease of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Kraft Heinz’s top line is likely to grow year over year in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.2 billion, indicating a rise of 6.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC delivered an earnings beat of 15.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Boston Beer Company SAM has an Earnings ESP of +13.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. SAM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $403.2 million, which suggests growth of 15.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly earnings has moved down 5.9% in the past 30 days to 64 cents per share, suggesting growth of 811.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. SAM has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Calavo Growers CVGW currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CVGW is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calavo Growers’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $277 million, calling for growth of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 24 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss per share of 2 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. CVGW has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average.



