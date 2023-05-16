Factors at Play Ahead of Copart's (CPRT) Q3 Earnings Release

Copart, Inc. CPRT is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 17, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is 62 cents and $1.01 billion, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a 7.7% rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings has remained stable over the past 30 days. The bottom-line forecast calls for an increase of 5.08% year over year.

In the last reported quarter, this Texas-based online vehicle auctioning company topped earnings estimates on higher-than-anticipated service revenues. The bottom line also increased 10.9% year over year. Over the trailing four quarters, Copart surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average surprise being 2.01%.

Copart, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Copart, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Copart, Inc. Quote

Things to Consider

Salvage auction volumes are likely to have remained elevated amid increased vehicle miles traveled and higher collision frequency. Additionally, aging vehicles and technologically-advanced auto parts might positively impact Copart’s results. The costs of replacing such sophisticated components are extremely high, prompting insurance agencies to declare the vehicles as total loss. An expected increase in total loss rates is expected to have aided Copart’s top line.

Copart’s active presence in the United States and international markets is likely to have bolstered the firm’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for service revenues is pegged at $814 million, indicating an uptick of 6.2% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for vehicle sales is $185 million, implying a rise from $174 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

On the flip side, rising operating expenses and high storage and labor costs are expected to have dented margins. Operating costs have also been on the rise since several quarters amid increasing G&A expenditure. In the last reported quarter, the company’s G&A expenditure increased 11.9% year over year. The trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well, thereby denting margins.

Also, increased investments due to business expansion are likely to have clipped Copart’s bottom line to some extent. The company has been doubling down on storage-capacity expansion. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2023, capex amounted to $257 million (up from $157 million in the comparable year-ago quarters), 80% of which was related to capacity expansion. Copart’s continued efforts to prioritize expansion are likely to have clipped cash flows.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Copart this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of earnings is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Copart currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Release

KAR Auctions Services Inc. KAR came out with first-quarter 2023 on May 2. It reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 2 cents per share. In the last four quarters, the company surpassed the consensus estimate twice for as many misses.

KAR posted revenues of $420.6 million for the quarter ended March 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.36%. This compares to the year-ago revenues of $369.4 million. The company topped revenue estimates three times in the last four quarters and matched on the other occasion.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.