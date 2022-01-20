Factorial raises $200 million to commercialize solid-state EV battery

US Markets
Start-up Factorial Energy has raised $200 million to help fund further development and commercialization of its advanced solid-state battery for electric vehicles.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Start-up Factorial Energy has raised $200 million to help fund further development and commercialization of its advanced solid-state battery for electric vehicles.

Automakers Stellantis NV STLA.MI and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz DAIGn.DE led the round for three-year-old Factorial, based outside Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Factorial is one of several U.S. battery start-ups attempting to commercialize solid-state technology, which promises to reduce the risk of battery fires and extend driving range.

Potential competitors include QuantumScape QS.N, a 12-year-old Silicon Valley start-up that went public in 2020, and 10-year-old Solid Power SLDP.N, based in Louisville, Colorado, which went public in December.

QuantumScape has been funded by Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, while Solid Power has backing from BMW <BMWG.DE, Ford Motor F.N and Hyundai Motor 005380.KS.

Other companies, notably Toyota Motor 005380.KS, are developing solid-state batteries in house.

Most of those batteries use a solid-state electrolyte in place of liquid solutions that potentially are more flammable.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares last year said the company aims to begin installing solid-state batteries in its electric vehicles by 2026.

Factorial said it has development partnerships with Mercedes, Stellantis, Hyundai and Kia Motors.

