Factorial Energy Plans IPO: What It Means for QS and SLDP

The solid-state battery race is heating up. Factorial Energy, a Massachusetts-based start-up, plans to go public in mid-2026. The listing will provide $100 million in capital to advance its battery technology. Factorial aims to bring new solid-state batteries to market by 2027.

Its announcement has already caught investors’ attention and renewed focus on the broader sector. At the same time, it raises questions about how established players like QuantumScape Corp. QS and Solid Power SLDP are positioned.

Factorial’s Public Debut

Factorial plans go public through a SPAC merger with Cartesian Growth Corporation III next year. This approach avoids some of the regulatory and cost hurdles of a traditional IPO. The deal values Factorial at roughly $1.1 billion and positions it for rapid growth in the coming years. The company is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker FAC around mid-2026.

Factorial does not make cars itself. Instead, it works with automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Hyundai. These partnerships give Factorial access to real-world testing and eventual commercialization. The company’s batteries can store more energy than conventional lithium-ion cells. They weigh less, charge faster, and promise longer driving ranges.

In tests, Mercedes installed a Factorial battery cell in a prototype vehicle that traveled nearly 750 miles on a single charge. If successful at scale, that could be a game-changer for EVs. Factorial expects its batteries to appear first in high-performance or luxury vehicles. Over time, they could expand into more affordable models.

Solid-State Batteries: Promise & Hurdles

Solid-state batteries are the next step in EV energy storage. Unlike lithium-ion cells, they use a solid electrolyte that improves safety and increases energy density. Higher energy density means longer driving ranges, faster charging and better efficiency.

Despite the promise, scaling solid-state batteries remains challenging. Manufacturing is complex, costs are high, and moving from lab prototypes to mass production could prove difficult. Factorial will need to overcome these hurdles to deliver on its potential.

Factorial’s Competitive Landscape: QS & SLDP

Factorial is entering a space that already includes public companies like QuantumScape and Solid Power.

QuantumScape has been focused on fully solid-state batteries for EVs. The company has invested heavily in manufacturing and testing. Its recent Cobra process upgrade promises faster, more compact production. Cobra is 25 times faster and more compact than the previous Raptor system. QS has moved from lab development to early customer testing, shipping B1 samples to automakers. Partnership with Volkswagen and demonstrations like the QSE-5 cells in Ducati’s electric motorcycle showcase tangible progress. While mass production and profitability may take some time, these milestones make QS one of the most visible and advanced players in the solid-state battery space.

Solid Power’s solid-state battery strategy focuses on close collaborations with established automakers. The company works with BMW and Ford for developing all-solid-state cells, supplying both prototype cells and electrolyte materials for evaluation. SLDP is advancing pilot-scale production with SK On, and site acceptance testing for its pilot cell line remains on track. Detailed design work for a continuous electrolyte production pilot line is underway, with commissioning expected in 2026. SLDP is focusing on operational efficiency and cost discipline, positioning itself as a steady player in the solid-state battery space.

Investor Takeaway

For investors, comparing the three companies comes down to risk versus visibility. QS offers a clearer roadmap and more public milestones but still carries some execution risk. SLDP is slightly smaller, with strong OEM ties and measured production progress but faces similar challenges. Factorial is newer, less proven, but strong OEM partnerships and a sizable SPAC capital injection could give it the runway to accelerate early adoption.

Overall, Factorial’s upcoming IPO is an important development in the solid-state battery sector. It may not immediately threaten QS or SLDP in terms of market share. But it could accelerate industry momentum. If Factorial’s batteries perform well in early high-end vehicles, it could push automakers to accelerate the adoption of solid-state technology. This benefits the entire sector, but it also raises the bar for execution.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.