FACTBOX-U.S. vaping-related deaths climb to 39, Illinois reports third death

Adds death from Illinois

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Deaths in the United States from a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping rose to 39, with Illinois and Massachusetts confirming additional deaths in the states.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported a third death in the state, while health officials in Massachusetts reported the state's second death on Wednesday. (http://bit.ly/2q5yqbx) (http://bit.ly/2oDpV78)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday confirmed 37 deaths and 1,888 confirmed and probable cases of the respiratory illness. As of Oct. 29, the deaths have occurred in 24 states and among ages 17-75 years, according to CDC data.

The agency has urged people not to use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, saying the high-inducing component may have a role in causing the illness.

The CDC has also said there may be multiple reasons behind the outbreak and that the cause may not be the same across the country.

Here's what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

** States that have reported deaths, according to the CDC: Alabama, California (3), Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (3), Illinois (2), Indiana (3), Kansas (2), Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (3), Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon (2), Pennsylvania, Tennessee (2), Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

** About 70% of the 1,378 patients, on whom data is available, are male, with 79% under 35 years (age data available for 1,364 patients), according to the CDC.

** Data shows all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.

** Patients have reported symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as nausea or diarrhea, according to the CDC.

** Kroger Co KR.N, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N have said they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores.

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N said it will stop selling e-cigarette components in the United States.

