FACTBOX-U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to reach 7-year high in March

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage is on track to end the November-March winter withdrawal season at 2.046 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on March 31, the highest since 2017, according to analysts' estimates.

That compares with 1.850 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2024, 2.063 tcf at the end of March 2017, a record high of 2.486 tcf at the end of March 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 1.653 tcf.

Looking ahead to the end of the April-October summer injection season, analysts project storage will reach a record 4.185 tcf on Oct. 31, 2024.

That compares with around 3.854 tcf at the end of the summer injection season in 2023, the previous record high of 4.013 tcf at the end of October 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 3.752 tcf.

The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to the latest federal data available.

The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:

Company

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Oct 31, 2024

Oct 31, 2024

Date

tcf

tcf

tcf

tcf

Current Previous Current Previous EBW Analytics 1.675 1.712 4.250 Nov 7 LSEG 2.362 2.305 Nov 7 Goldman Sachs 1.901 1.692 4.300 Nov 6 Piper Sandler 1.600 Oct 30 JP Morgan 1.861 1.876 Oct 13 U.S. EIA 1.982 1.957 4.006 Oct 11 Bank of America 1.770 Oct 11 Mizuho 2.496 Oct 2

