FACTBOX-U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to reach 7-year high in March

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 07, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage is on track to end the November-March winter withdrawal season at 2.046 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on March 31, the highest since 2017, according to analysts' estimates.

That compares with 1.850 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2024, 2.063 tcf at the end of March 2017, a record high of 2.486 tcf at the end of March 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 1.653 tcf.

Looking ahead to the end of the April-October summer injection season, analysts project storage will reach a record 4.185 tcf on Oct. 31, 2024.

That compares with around 3.854 tcf at the end of the summer injection season in 2023, the previous record high of 4.013 tcf at the end of October 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 3.752 tcf.

The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to the latest federal data available.

The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:

Company

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Oct 31, 2024

Oct 31, 2024

Date

tcf

tcf

tcf

tcf

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

EBW Analytics

1.675

1.712

4.250

Nov 7

LSEG

2.362

2.305

Nov 7

Goldman Sachs

1.901

1.692

4.300

Nov 6

Piper Sandler

1.600

Oct 30

JP Morgan

1.861

1.876

Oct 13

U.S. EIA

1.982

1.957

4.006

Oct 11

Bank of America

1.770

Oct 11

Mizuho

2.496

Oct 2

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

