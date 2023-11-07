FACTBOX-U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to reach 7-year high in March

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage is on track to end the November-March winter withdrawal season at 2.046 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on March 31, the highest since 2017, according to analysts' estimates.
That compares with 1.850 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2024, 2.063 tcf at the end of March 2017, a record high of 2.486 tcf at the end of March 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 1.653 tcf.
Looking ahead to the end of the April-October summer injection season, analysts project storage will reach a record 4.185 tcf on Oct. 31, 2024.
That compares with around 3.854 tcf at the end of the summer injection season in 2023, the previous record high of 4.013 tcf at the end of October 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 3.752 tcf.
The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to the latest federal data available.
The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:
Company
Mar 31, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Date
tcf
tcf
tcf
tcf
Current
Previous
Current
Previous
EBW Analytics
1.675
1.712
4.250
Nov 7
LSEG
2.362
2.305
Nov 7
Goldman Sachs
1.901
1.692
4.300
Nov 6
Piper Sandler
1.600
Oct 30
JP Morgan
1.861
1.876
Oct 13
U.S. EIA
1.982
1.957
4.006
Oct 11
Bank of America
1.770
Oct 11
Mizuho
2.496
Oct 2
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
