FACTBOX-U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to reach 3-year high in October

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage is on track to end the April-October summer injection season at 3.798 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on Oct. 31, the most since 2020, according to analysts' estimates.

That compares with 3.569 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the summer injection season in 2022, 3.929 tcf at the end of October 2020 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 3.628 tcf.

Looking ahead to the end of the November-March winter withdrawal season, analysts project storage will reach 1.912 tcf on March 31, 2024, the most since 2020.

That compares with 1.857 tcf at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2023, 2.029 tcf at the end of March 2020 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 1.655 tcf.

The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to federal data.

The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:

Current Previous Current Previous Schork Group 3.818 3.803 Oct 20 EBW Analytics 3.802 1.580 1.658 Oct 20 LSEG 3.846 3.856 1.860 1.858 Oct 16 Piper Sandler 3.730 3.770 1.600 Oct 16 Guernsey 3.785 3.767 Oct 15 JP Morgan 3.790 3.877 1.861 1.876 Oct 13 U.S. EIA 3.854 3.861 1.982 1.957 Oct 11 Bank of America 3.810 3.810 1.770 Oct 11 Goldman Sachs 3.769 1.692 1.984 Oct 9 Tudor Pickering Holt & Co 3.780 3.950 Oct 9 Mizuho 2.496 Oct 2 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

