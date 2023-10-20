FACTBOX-U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to reach 3-year high in October

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage is on track to end the April-October summer injection season at 3.798 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on Oct. 31, the most since 2020, according to analysts' estimates.
That compares with 3.569 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the summer injection season in 2022, 3.929 tcf at the end of October 2020 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 3.628 tcf.
Looking ahead to the end of the November-March winter withdrawal season, analysts project storage will reach 1.912 tcf on March 31, 2024, the most since 2020.
That compares with 1.857 tcf at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2023, 2.029 tcf at the end of March 2020 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 1.655 tcf.
The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to federal data.
The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:
Company
Oct 31, 2023
Oct 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Date
tcf
tcf
tcf
tcf
Current
Previous
Current
Previous
Schork Group
3.818
3.803
Oct 20
EBW Analytics
3.802
1.580
1.658
Oct 20
LSEG
3.846
3.856
1.860
1.858
Oct 16
Piper Sandler
3.730
3.770
1.600
Oct 16
Guernsey
3.785
3.767
Oct 15
JP Morgan
3.790
3.877
1.861
1.876
Oct 13
U.S. EIA
3.854
3.861
1.982
1.957
Oct 11
Bank of America
3.810
3.810
1.770
Oct 11
Goldman Sachs
3.769
1.692
1.984
Oct 9
Tudor Pickering Holt & Co
3.780
3.950
Oct 9
Mizuho
2.496
Oct 2
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
