News & Insights

Stocks

FACTBOX-U.S. natgas end-of-season storage to reach 3-year high in October

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

October 20, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage is on track to end the April-October summer injection season at 3.798 trillion cubic feet (tcf) on Oct. 31, the most since 2020, according to analysts' estimates.

That compares with 3.569 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the summer injection season in 2022, 3.929 tcf at the end of October 2020 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 3.628 tcf.

Looking ahead to the end of the November-March winter withdrawal season, analysts project storage will reach 1.912 tcf on March 31, 2024, the most since 2020.

That compares with 1.857 tcf at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2023, 2.029 tcf at the end of March 2020 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 1.655 tcf.

The 387 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.678 tcf in November 2021, according to federal data.

The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:

Company

Oct 31, 2023

Oct 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Date

tcf

tcf

tcf

tcf

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Schork Group

3.818

3.803

Oct 20

EBW Analytics

3.802

1.580

1.658

Oct 20

LSEG

3.846

3.856

1.860

1.858

Oct 16

Piper Sandler

3.730

3.770

1.600

Oct 16

Guernsey

3.785

3.767

Oct 15

JP Morgan

3.790

3.877

1.861

1.876

Oct 13

U.S. EIA

3.854

3.861

1.982

1.957

Oct 11

Bank of America

3.810

3.810

1.770

Oct 11

Goldman Sachs

3.769

1.692

1.984

Oct 9

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co

3.780

3.950

Oct 9

Mizuho

2.496

Oct 2

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.