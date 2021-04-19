FACTBOX-U.S. Henry Hub natgas annual price forecasts, 2021 to rise to 3-year high

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices in 2021 at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana will likely rise to their highest since 2018 as governments ease lockdowns and demand rises faster than producers can restore output shut during the 2020 coronavirus-linked price drop.

After collapsing to a 25-year low in 2020, analysts forecast gas prices in 2021 will average $2.91 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) before slipping to $2.85 in 2022.

In 2020, average prices dropped by 21% to $2.03 per mmBtu, their lowest since 1995. That compares with a five-year average (2015-19) of $2.77 and a 10-year average (2010-2019) of $3.31. Gas prices averaged $1.69 in 1995 and $3.15 in 2018.

The following lists analysts' average price estimates in mmBtu with the most recent estimates on top.

Company 2021 2021 2022 2022 2023 2023 Date of Revision $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu Current Previous Current Previous Current Previous Goldman Sachs 2.97 2.97 2.81 2.81 2.75 2.75 Apr 19 Bank of America 3.10 3.10 2.90 2.90 Apr 12 JP Morgan 2.78 2.89 2.83 3.00 Apr 9 U.S. EIA 3.04 3.14 3.11 3.16 Apr 6 Morgan Stanley 2.86 3.00 2.85 2.75 2.75 2.75 Apr 5 Raymond James 3.10 3.26 3.30 2.75 2.50 Mar 15 ABN AMRO 2.40 2.10 2.40 2.40 2.40 Mar 5 Mizuho 2.93 2.85 2.75 Feb 26 RBC Capital Markets 2.85 2.75 2.75 2.55 2.50 2.50 Feb 22 Simmons Energy +3.00 +3.00 +3.00 +3.00 Feb 8 Rystad Energy 2.95 Jan 22 Wolfe Research 3.00 3.00 Jan 13 S&P Global 3.10 Jan 12 UBS 3.30 Jan 12 Energy Aspects 2.64 Jan 12 Tudor, Pickering, Holt 3.15 2.70 3.35 Dec 18 Cowen & Co 2.54 3.04 2.56 2.66 Dec 11 Macquarie 2.71 2.76 2.68 Dec 4 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

