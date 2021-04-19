FACTBOX-U.S. Henry Hub natgas annual price forecasts, 2021 to rise to 3-year high
April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices in 2021 at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana will likely rise to their highest since 2018 as governments ease lockdowns and demand rises faster than producers can restore output shut during the 2020 coronavirus-linked price drop.
After collapsing to a 25-year low in 2020, analysts forecast gas prices in 2021 will average $2.91 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) before slipping to $2.85 in 2022.
In 2020, average prices dropped by 21% to $2.03 per mmBtu, their lowest since 1995. That compares with a five-year average (2015-19) of $2.77 and a 10-year average (2010-2019) of $3.31. Gas prices averaged $1.69 in 1995 and $3.15 in 2018.
The following lists analysts' average price estimates in mmBtu with the most recent estimates on top.
Company
2021
2021
2022
2022
2023
2023
Date of Revision
$/mmBtu
$/mmBtu
$/mmBtu
$/mmBtu
$/mmBtu
$/mmBtu
Current
Previous
Current
Previous
Current
Previous
Goldman Sachs
2.97
2.97
2.81
2.81
2.75
2.75
Apr 19
Bank of America
3.10
3.10
2.90
2.90
Apr 12
JP Morgan
2.78
2.89
2.83
3.00
Apr 9
U.S. EIA
3.04
3.14
3.11
3.16
Apr 6
Morgan Stanley
2.86
3.00
2.85
2.75
2.75
2.75
Apr 5
Raymond James
3.10
3.26
3.30
2.75
2.50
Mar 15
ABN AMRO
2.40
2.10
2.40
2.40
2.40
Mar 5
Mizuho
2.93
2.85
2.75
Feb 26
RBC Capital Markets
2.85
2.75
2.75
2.55
2.50
2.50
Feb 22
Simmons Energy
+3.00
+3.00
+3.00
+3.00
Feb 8
Rystad Energy
2.95
Jan 22
Wolfe Research
3.00
3.00
Jan 13
S&P Global
3.10
Jan 12
UBS
3.30
Jan 12
Energy Aspects
2.64
Jan 12
Tudor, Pickering, Holt
3.15
2.70
3.35
Dec 18
Cowen & Co
2.54
3.04
2.56
2.66
Dec 11
Macquarie
2.71
2.76
2.68
Dec 4
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.