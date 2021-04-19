Stocks

FACTBOX-U.S. Henry Hub natgas annual price forecasts, 2021 to rise to 3-year high

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. natural gas prices in 2021 at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana will likely rise to their highest since 2018 as governments ease lockdowns and demand rises faster than producers can restore output shut during the 2020 coronavirus-linked price drop.

After collapsing to a 25-year low in 2020, analysts forecast gas prices in 2021 will average $2.91 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) before slipping to $2.85 in 2022.

In 2020, average prices dropped by 21% to $2.03 per mmBtu, their lowest since 1995. That compares with a five-year average (2015-19) of $2.77 and a 10-year average (2010-2019) of $3.31. Gas prices averaged $1.69 in 1995 and $3.15 in 2018.

The following lists analysts' average price estimates in mmBtu with the most recent estimates on top.

Company

2021

2021

2022

2022

2023

2023

Date of Revision

$/mmBtu

$/mmBtu

$/mmBtu

$/mmBtu

$/mmBtu

$/mmBtu

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Goldman Sachs

2.97

2.97

2.81

2.81

2.75

2.75

Apr 19

Bank of America

3.10

3.10

2.90

2.90

Apr 12

JP Morgan

2.78

2.89

2.83

3.00

Apr 9

U.S. EIA

3.04

3.14

3.11

3.16

Apr 6

Morgan Stanley

2.86

3.00

2.85

2.75

2.75

2.75

Apr 5

Raymond James

3.10

3.26

3.30

2.75

2.50

Mar 15

ABN AMRO

2.40

2.10

2.40

2.40

2.40

Mar 5

Mizuho

2.93

2.85

2.75

Feb 26

RBC Capital Markets

2.85

2.75

2.75

2.55

2.50

2.50

Feb 22

Simmons Energy

+3.00

+3.00

+3.00

+3.00

Feb 8

Rystad Energy

2.95

Jan 22

Wolfe Research

3.00

3.00

Jan 13

S&P Global

3.10

Jan 12

UBS

3.30

Jan 12

Energy Aspects

2.64

Jan 12

Tudor, Pickering, Holt

3.15

2.70

3.35

Dec 18

Cowen & Co

2.54

3.04

2.56

2.66

Dec 11

Macquarie

2.71

2.76

2.68

Dec 4

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

