FACTBOX-U.S. companies relax mask mandates as COVID-19 infections slow

Company Latest mask mandate Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Amazon is dropping mask mandate for all U.S. warehouse staff starting March 1, according to a note sent to employees by the company. Walmart Inc WMT.N Fully vaccinated workers will no longer be required to wear masks in the company's facilities, except workers in clinical care settings like health clinics and pharmacies regardless of vaccination status. Goldman Sachs GS.N Will no longer require masks to be worn by staff at its U.S. offices. The bank will leave it to individuals to decide if they want to mask up. JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Masks have been made completely voluntary for fully vaccinated employees working out of their U.S. offices. Morgan Stanley MS.N Staff at the bank's offices will not be required to wear masks given only vaccinated employees are allowed into its buildings. New York Stock Exchange owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N Makes masks optional on the trading floor and other public areas for fully vaccinated personnel and visitors. Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N Lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees at some U.S. facilities but those at meatpacking plants must continue wearing masks for now. Disney World operated by Walt Disney Co DIS.N Makes masks optional for fully vaccinated visitors from Thursday but expects those who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings in all indoor locations, including theaters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N Makes face coverings optional for its guests. Carnival Corp CCL.N Carnival Cruise Line plans to make masks optional for its guests from March 1. Target Corp TGT.N Will not require U.S. employees or its customers to wear masks, as local regulations allow, according to the company's website. (https://bit.ly/3vbofBM) Gap Inc GPS.N No longer requires fully vaccinated employees to wear masks inside its U.S. stores as local jurisdictions allow the same. (Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli) ((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com))