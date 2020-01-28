FACTBOX-Tesla, Apple, Starbucks warn of virus hit; firms restrict travel, flights cancelled

Rewrites first paragraph to include Tesla; adds Google, Samsung and other companies

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.Owarned a delay in the output of Shanghai-built Model 3 cars would hurt first-quarter profit after China ordered a shutdown of the factory following a virus outbreak that has killed 170 people and infected thousands.

Companies have shut thousands of stores, restricted travel to China and asked staff there to work from home.

Here's what large companies have said about the outbreak:

TRAVEL ADVISORIES/EVACUATIONS/QUARANTINES:

Facebook suspended non-essential travel to mainland China and told employees who had travelled there to work from home.

Alibaba BABA.Nextended work-from-home days after a prolonged Lunar New Year break ends on Feb. 2. Novartis NOVN.S and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE did so as well for China staff.

Tencent 0700.HK extended holidays until Feb 9.

Tiktok owner Bytedance asked employees who travelled during the holidays to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. E-commerce firm Pinduoduo and UBS Group UBSG.S have advised similar action.

HSBC HSBA.L banned travel to Hong Kong and China, and asked employees who travelled to the mainland recently to quarantine themselves at home.

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L took similar quarantine measures. Standard Chartered also restricted travel to China, as did Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, SK Hynix 000660.KS, LG Display 034220.KS, Honda Motor 7267.T and Nippon Steel 5401.T, Roche ROG.Sand Mondelez MDLZ.O.

LG Electronics 066570.KS, LG Chemical 051910.KS, Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA suspended travel to China.

STORE/FACTORY CLOSURES:

Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google temporarily shut all offices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Toyota Motor 7203.T, which restricted China travel, shut factories in the country through Feb. 9.

Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, which has chip, display and home-appliance plants in China, extended a suspension of some factories in line with government guidance. It had earlier advised employees who visited Hubei to stay at home for seven days.

Samsung supplier Samsung SDI 006400.KS expects the outbreak to hurt current-quarter earnings.

AB Inbev ABI.BR suspended production at its Wuhan brewery.

Apple AAPL.Oclosed one of its retail stores in China and reduced hours at others, and restricted employee travel. It said it had baked into its outlook uncertainty related to the outbreak.

Walt Disney DIS.N shut its resorts and theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong during what is likely their busiest time of the year.

McDonald's MCD.N shut all stores in Hubei. [nL4N29Y2MW]

Starbucks SBUX.O warned results would be hit after it shut over half its cafes in the country.

Japan's Fast Retailing 9983.T temporarily closed about 100 Uniqlo stores in Hubei.

IKEA closed all its 30 stores in China. It has restricted China travel. [nL4N29Z102]

Yum China YUMC.N temporarily closed some KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Wuhan, and Luckin Coffee LK.O closed its cafes in the city.

Imax IMAX.N delayed film releases in China.

H&M HMb.ST closed 45 stores and suspended business travel to and within China. Staff arriving from China are advised to stay home for 14 days.

Swatch UHR.S closed five stores in Wuhan and suspended travel to and from China.

AIRLINE CANCELLATIONS:

British Airways ICAG.L suspended all direct flights to and from China until at least Jan. 31. Finnair FIA1S.HE suspended routes to Nanjing and Beijing until end-March.

United Airlines UAL.O, Air Canada AC.TO, Taiwan's China Airlines, Jetstar Asia, Korean Air003490.KS and IndiGo INGL.NS cancelled some flights to China.

American Airlines, the largest U.S. carrier, said it will suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai.

Cathay Pacific 0293.HK and Cathay Dragon will cut capacity to and from mainland China by half or more from Jan. 30 to end-March.

Air Seoul suspended all flights to China. Indonesia's Lion Air cancelled some this month and all flights to China next month.

HOTELS, CRUISES:

InterContinental Hotels IHG.L will allow customers to change or cancel for free stays booked through official channels and scheduled between Jan. 23-Feb. 29 across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. .

Hyatt Hotels H.N said guests who booked stays through its official channels and are cancelling due to the coronavirus outbreak, or are Chinese guests outbound to its Asia Pacific hotels, can cancel stays or change dates for free.

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N said its 2020 earnings would be hurt after it cancelled three trips of its China-based cruise liner following discussions with health authorities over the coronavirus outbreak.

BOOKING PLATFORMS, AGENCIES:

Ctrip, China's largest online booking platform, said more than 300,000 hotels on its platform had agreed to refunds on bookings between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8. Refunds also include flight tickets, cruises and car rentals.

Fliggy, Alibaba's BABA.N booking site, offered similar refunds.

Some Chinese tour operators such as China International Travel Service 601888.SS offered refunds and many European tour operators cancelled tours to China.

