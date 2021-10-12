FACTBOX-Russia adds Tinkoff to list of systemically important banks

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia has added online bank Tinkoff to the list of systemically important banks thanks to its rapidly growing client base, meaning the lender will face stricter central bank requirements but may count on support if it runs into trouble.

The central bank, which revises the list of systemically important lenders annually, said that Tinkoff's inclusion means the 13 largest banking institutions now account for about 77% of the Russian banking sector's total assets.

Russia has set up a list of important banks after the 2014 financial and economic crisis amid a wide-scale purge of the banking system that led to dozens of lenders losing their licences.

"In previous years, we cleaned up the banking system from weak banks and insisted that banks and the rest of the financial sector had to accumulate sufficient liquidity buffers," Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told an online annual International Monetary Fund meeting on Tuesday.

Those in the group have guarantees of state support but face tighter demands on their short-term liquidity and additional requirements for capital adequacy from the central bank.

"Tinkoff already meets CBR regulatory requirements for systemically important banks and this will not mean a change in strategy or in our plans to grow our customer base," Tinkoff Group Chief Executive Oliver Hughes said in a statement.

Tinkoff, owned by TCS Group Holding TCSq.L, has over 17 million clients and this number is growing by the day, Hughes said.

The central bank published the following list:

1

UniCredit Bank

2

Bank GPB

3

Sovcombank

4

VTB Bank

5

Alfa-Bank

6

Sberbank

7

Credit Bank of Moscow

8

Bank FC Otkritie

9

Rosbank

10

Tinkoff Bank

11

Promsvyazbank

12

Raiffeisenbank

13

Rosselkhozbank

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jonathan Oatis)

