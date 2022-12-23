FACTBOX-Over a million without power on U.S. East Coast and Texas due to winter storms

Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than a million homes and businesses were without power on the U.S. East Coast, Midwest and Texas on Friday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Most outages were in North Carolina, with over 164,000 customers without power, followed by Virginia with over 92,000 and Connecticut with more than 89,000.

More than a dozen other states east of the Mississippi River plus Oregon, Washington state, Missouri, Louisiana and Arkansas west of the Mississippi River each have more than 10,000 customers facing outages due to winter storms.

Leading into the holiday weekend, the storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 km per hour) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

Georgia joined North Carolina and Kentucky this week in declaring states of emergency. Temperatures in northern Georgia were forecast to hit just 10 degrees Fahrenheit (-12 Celsius) with subzero wind chills.

The utility with the most outages was Duke Energy Corp DUK.N with over 100,000 customers without power.

Here are the major outages by utility:

State / Provinces

Out Now

North Carolina

165,654

Virginia

92,297

Connecticut

89,995

Texas

82,670

New York

72,944

Pennsylvania

69,806

Vermont

68,909

New Hampshire

66,778

South Carolina

65,044

Ohio

61,738

Massachusetts

54,210

Maine

52,092

Georgia

52,077

Tennessee

41,797

1,036,011

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru, Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jason Neely and Jonathan Oatis)

