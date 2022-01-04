FACTBOX-Over 330,000 U.S. East Coast customers still without power from snow storm

Jan 4 (Reuters) - More than 330,000 homes and businesses were still without power on the U.S. East Coast early Tuesday as utilities restore service after a winter storm battered the region with snow and ice earlier in the week, according to local power companies.

That is down from over 900,000 customers from Georgia to Maryland affected by the storm.

The storm engulfed parts of the U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states on Monday, forcing federal offices and schools to close as it threatened to make travel dangerous.

Dominion Energy Inc D.N restored power to over 100,000 of its customers in Virginia but warned that it could take multiple days to restore service in some of the hardest hit areas, including Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia and Richmond.

The following table lists major outages by utility:

Power Company

State/Province

Out Now

Customers Served

Dominion

VA, NC

137,100

2,708,700

Rappahannock Electric Co-op

VA

79,400

170,000

Duke - Carolinas

NC, SC

31,900

4,352,400

AEP - Appalachian Power

WV, VA, TN

20,400

1,048,400

Southern Maryland Electric

MD

19,700

170,600

Central Virginia Electric Co-op

VA

19,500

38,300

Sevier County Electric System

TN

15,600

59,000

Southside Electric Co-op

VA

11,300

57,400

Total Out

334,900

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

