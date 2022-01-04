FACTBOX-Over 330,000 U.S. East Coast customers still without power from snow storm
Jan 4 (Reuters) - More than 330,000 homes and businesses were still without power on the U.S. East Coast early Tuesday as utilities restore service after a winter storm battered the region with snow and ice earlier in the week, according to local power companies.
That is down from over 900,000 customers from Georgia to Maryland affected by the storm.
The storm engulfed parts of the U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states on Monday, forcing federal offices and schools to close as it threatened to make travel dangerous.
Dominion Energy Inc D.N restored power to over 100,000 of its customers in Virginia but warned that it could take multiple days to restore service in some of the hardest hit areas, including Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia and Richmond.
The following table lists major outages by utility:
Power Company
State/Province
Out Now
Customers Served
Dominion
VA, NC
137,100
2,708,700
Rappahannock Electric Co-op
VA
79,400
170,000
Duke - Carolinas
NC, SC
31,900
4,352,400
AEP - Appalachian Power
WV, VA, TN
20,400
1,048,400
Southern Maryland Electric
MD
19,700
170,600
Central Virginia Electric Co-op
VA
19,500
38,300
Sevier County Electric System
TN
15,600
59,000
Southside Electric Co-op
VA
11,300
57,400
Total Out
334,900
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
