FACTBOX-Over 135,000 still without power in Florida a week after Ian
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Over 135,000 homes and businesses still lacked power in Florida on Friday, eight days after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state on Sept. 28-29.
U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week to assess the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
Utilities have restored service to most customers after Ian knocked out power to more than 4 million in Florida and over 1.1 million in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Florida Power & Light Co (FPL) said it expects restoration to be essentially complete by Friday night.
But FPL noted that thousands of homes and businesses in southwest Florida, where the storm hit with 150 mile (241 kilometer) per hour winds on Sept. 28, were so badly damaged that they may not be able to safely receive electrical service.
FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N.
Major outages by utility:
Power Company
State/Province
Out Now
Customers Served
Lee County Electric Co-op
FL
88,600
238,000
NextEra - FPL
FL
47,300
5,280,000
Total Out
135,900
Source: PowerOutage.us and power companies
UPDATE 1-Insurers may face up to $57 bln in Hurricane Ian bills- Verisk
UPDATE 2-Hurricane Ian: Florida search operation redoubled as death toll tops 100
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.