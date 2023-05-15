FACTBOX-Newmont-Newcrest deal unlikely to shake up global gold miners hierarchy

May 15 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N is set to widen its lead as the world's largest gold producer after its Australian target Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX agreed on Monday to back a A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion) takeover offer.
Following are the top 10 gold miners in the world based on last year's output:
Company
2022 Gold Production (in million ounces)
Market Cap
Newmont Corp NEM.N
5.96
$36.51 bln
Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO
4.14
C$45.61 bln ($34.11 bln)
Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO
3.17
C$37.87 bln ($28.32 bln)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd ANGJ.J
2.74
ZAR 207.44 bln ($11.33 bln)
Polyus Gold
2.54
Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J
2.4
ZAR 273 bln ($14.9 bln)
Kinross Gold K.TO
2.21
C$8.81 bln ($6.59 bln)
Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX
1.96
A$25.65 bln ($17.40 bln)
Harmony Gold Mining Co LtdHARJ.J
1.63
ZAR 61.94 bln($3.38 bln)
Polymetal International Plc POLYP.L
1.4
GBP 1.18 bln ($1.49 bln)
($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 18.3161 rand)
($1 = 0.7923 pounds)
