FACTBOX-Newmont-Newcrest deal unlikely to shake up global gold miners hierarchy

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 15, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Ankit Kumar and Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N is set to widen its lead as the world's largest gold producer after its Australian target Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX agreed on Monday to back a A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion) takeover offer.

Following are the top 10 gold miners in the world based on last year's output:

Company

2022 Gold Production (in million ounces)

Market Cap

Newmont Corp NEM.N

5.96

$36.51 bln

Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO

4.14

C$45.61 bln ($34.11 bln)

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO

3.17

C$37.87 bln ($28.32 bln)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd ANGJ.J

2.74

ZAR 207.44 bln ($11.33 bln)

Polyus Gold

2.54

Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J

2.4

ZAR 273 bln ($14.9 bln)

Kinross Gold K.TO

2.21

C$8.81 bln ($6.59 bln)

Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX

1.96

A$25.65 bln ($17.40 bln)

Harmony Gold Mining Co LtdHARJ.J

1.63

ZAR 61.94 bln($3.38 bln)

Polymetal International Plc POLYP.L

1.4

GBP 1.18 bln ($1.49 bln)

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 18.3161 rand)

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar and Arshreet Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

