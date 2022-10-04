FACTBOX-Nearly 310,000 homes without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nearly 310,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida on Wednesday, almost a week after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state.

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Florida and pledge support to help the state recover from the hurricane during a visit.

Search-and-rescue teams doubled back to examine tens of thousands of Gulf Coast homes and businesses after an initial sweep through areas ravaged by Ian, as the death toll from one of the United States' fiercest storms on record topped 100.

Utilities have restored service to most customers affected by the storm. Ian knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Florida and over 1.1 million in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The utility with the most outages remaining, Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), said it expects restoration to remaining customers to be essentially complete by the end of Friday. FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N.

Major outages by utility:

Power Company

State/Province

Out Now

Customers Served

NextEra - FPL

FL

177,740

5,730,000

Lee County Electric Co-op

FL

131,744

238,000

Total Out

309,484

Source: PowerOutage.us and power companies

