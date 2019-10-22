FACTBOX-Key moves by China this year to open up financial sector

DATE ANNOUNCEMENTS SIGNIFICANCE July 2 China will end ownership limits for foreign investors in its financial sector in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled, to show the world it will keep opening up its markets, Premier Li Keqiang says. The move will allow foreign financial firms to either set up new businesses onshore with full ownership or expand their presence by buying out joint-venture partners across mutual funds, insurance and brokerage businesses. This will benefit firms including Citigroup C.N, Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Prudential PRU.L and Sun Life SLF.TO. July 20 In a set of 11 opening-up measures, the State Council says qualified foreign credit rating firms are allowed to rate all type of debt financing tools in the interbank market and exchange-traded bonds for the first time, and allows foreign banks to receive Type A lead underwriting permits for the first time. Foreign credit rating agencies, such as S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service, and foreign banks who have expertise in bond underwriting set to benefit. Foreign banks have previously only been allowed to be the lead underwriter for corporate panda bonds. Aug 9 China will let global asset managers apply for retail mutual-fund businesses through private fund units operating in the country, an industry body supervised by the securities watchdog says. Currently, 21 overseas financial institutions, among them Fidelity International, BlackRock BLK.N and UBS Asset Management, have set up wholly owned subsidiaries in China. But they can sell only to high-net-worth and institutional clients. Mutual fund businesses can only be conducted through joint ventures. Sept 10 Foreign exchange regulator announces scrapping of quota restrictions on two major inbound investment channels, known as the dollar-dominated qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) programme and its yuan-denominated sibling, RQFII. Large foreign funds who are already registered to use the QFII and RQFII channels to be given more leeway to bolster their China portfolios. Foreign asset managers who use hedging strategies are also likely to be benefit from a wider scope of investment products. Oct 11 China announces a firm timetable for opening its futures, brokerage and mutual fund sectors fully to foreign investors next year. Banks, including Citigroup and Societe Generale SOGN.PA, planning to set up wholly-owned securities businesses, with SocGen ditching earlier plans for a joint venture. More global financial firms expected to follow suit in near future. Oct 15 The State Council announces two revised regulations relaxing restrictions on foreign banks and insurance companies. The changes range from scrapping limits on foreign shareholding on foreign life insurers and easing working capital requirements for foreign banks. The revised rules will further lower the barrier for medium and small-sized foreign banks who are yet to tap the Chinese market. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar) ((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852-2847 2094;))