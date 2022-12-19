FACTBOX-Germany's LNG import project plans

Adds arrival of ship for Uniper at Wilhelmshaven, test operations at Lubmin

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived from the United States on board the Maria Energy at the German North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven on Jan 3.

The terminal began operations on Nov. 15 and the first delivery arrived on Dec. 17 at a floating storage and regasification (FSRU) unit.

Two LNG terminals were launched in November, and in December, utility EnBW EBKG.DEcommitted to buying from a third one as Germany seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Six FSRUs spread over four sites are expected to be online by the end of 2023.

The government agreed leases on five, each capable of importing at least 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of seaborne gas per year. Germany has struck a delivery contract with Qatar from 2026.

The FSRUs will cost twice the public funds initially estimated, but the budget has been approved.

Additionally, the privately-chartered FSRU Neptune moored at the Baltic Sea port of Lubmin, which pipeline operator Gascade connected to onshore pipeline grids in November. The floating storage vessel Seapeak Hispania anchored near there last month to feed future gas receipts to the Neptune.

Below are details on the four sites:

WILHELMSHAVEN

The Wilhelmshaven site is being developed by Uniper UN01.DE and on Dec. 17 received the first gas from a FSRU, which began operating on a trial basis on Dec. 21. The second is due in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Local LNG activities will later be converted to handle clean hydrogen and ammonia and to accommodate electrolysis to produce green gases using renewable energy.

Tree Energy Solutions (TES), which works with E.ON EONGn.DE at Wilhelmshaven, and utility EWE LANDWE.UL have announced plans for an electrolyser plant to start in 2028.

LUBMIN/BALTIC SEA

The Seapeak Hispania has started serving as a floating storage unit (FSU) for the terminal operated by Deutsche Regas. On Dec. 30, it accepted gas from the Coral Furcata, which small boats will take to the Neptune as part of test operations.

Deutsche ReGas said this is not yet a regular feed-in.

The shuttling is necessary to allow for operations in shallow water and to protect local wildlife.

The energy regulator has granted the private project exemption from tariff and network access regulations for 20 years to increase competition with the state ones.

Lubmin is also due to receive an FSRU leased by the government by the end of 2023.

BRUNSBUETTEL

The Brunsbuettel FSRU is being developed by RWE RWEG.DE and is expected to begin operations early this year.

It is expected to be a forerunner of a fixed LNG facility that will start operations at the end of 2026, the year when an ammonia terminal will also start.

Dutch gas network operator Gasunie, which has a 40% stake in the FSRU project, is planning two related gas pipelines.

State bank KfW KFW.UL and RWE are stakeholders in the fixed facility. Shell SHEL.L has committed to some guaranteed purchases.

STADE

The Elbe river port of Stade will receive an FSRU by the end of 2023.

Project operator Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) has provisionally allocated regasification capacity at a planned land-based hub that could be operational in early 2027. The hub has already been made ammonia-ready.

It is backed by gas network company Fluxys FLUX.BR, investment firm Partners Group PGHN.S, logistics group Buss and chemicals company DowDOW.N.

A final investment decision is expected next year.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Potter)

