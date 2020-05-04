FACTBOX-Five reasons why ECB will support Italy if it is downgraded to junk

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Italy will face the first major test of its standing with creditors on Friday when Moody's updates its rating, but it can likely count on the European Central Bank to buy its bonds no matter what happens in the coming days and months.

Italy is rated just one notch above "junk" territory by the three big rating agencies used by most private investors and index providers - Fitch, S&P Global and Moody's.

If it was downgraded by two of these, it would likely lose access to a large swathe of debt investors, who cannot buy below the "junk" threshold, just as its economy struggles with the consequences of the coronavirus and an extended business shutdown.

But analysts expect it to enjoy continued bond-buying by the European Central Bank -- by all accounts already the biggest buyer of Italian paper through its 1.1 trillion euro crisis-fighting programme.

Italy is still three notches away from junk at Canadian agency DBRS, which by itself allows it to qualify for ECB purchases.

But even if that rating was lost, too, here are five reasons why the ECB may be expected to stand by Italy:

THE GREEK PRECEDENT

The ECB has included junk-rated Greek government debt in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), arguing that the coronavirus-induced recession warranted a deviation from its eligibility rules.

This precedent means that excluding other countries from those purchases, worth 750 billion euros and currently scheduled to run at least until the end of this year, would be legally contentious.

ECB President Christine Lagarde dodged a direct question on the matter at her news conference last week. But in her answer she cited the Greek decision, in a sign that this precedent will be taken into account if the time comes.

"The ECB president's reference to the waiver for Greek paper strongly supported the presumption that the ECB will continue to buy sovereign paper in the event of rating downgrades to 'junk'," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

SIZE MATTERS

Italy is the euro zone's third-largest economy and its government is the bloc's largest debtor, with 2 trillion euros worth of outstanding securities at the end of March, according to ECB data.

This means any increase in yields on Italy's sovereign bonds, known in the market as BTPs, would have an impact on the euro area as a whole by choking demand in a key market.

The ECB has pledged to tackle any sign of such "fragmentation" in the euro zone and bought Italian bonds far above the country's quota in March to contain the spread between its bond yields and those of safe-haven Germany.

"Excluding BTPs would be extremely pro-cyclical and would run against the stated aim of the ECB," said Marco Brancolini, an economist at Nomura.

CONTAGION

An Italian downgrade would likely trigger speculation as to which euro zone country is next, in a repeat of the market contagion seen during the 2010-12 debt crisis.

Portugal, rated between one and three notches above junk by the four agencies used by the ECB, was seen as a likely candidate, along with Spain, which has better ratings but has been hit harder by the pandemic.

If investors feared that a chunk of the euro zone would be cut off from central bank support, they might start doubting the viability of the currency union and the ECB would find itself with a new euro crisis on its hands.

To avoid this, the ECB is expected to tweak the terms of PEPP, currently the largest of its quantitative easing (QE) programmes.

"There is no doubt that any potentially future sub-investment grade sovereigns would remain eligible for the PEPP as well – but maybe not for the standard QE?," Erik Nielsen, an economist at UniCredit, said.

BANKS

Italian banks own about 400 billion euros of Italian government debt, equal to 10% of their assets - one of the highest proportions in Europe.

This means major losses on those investments were bound to eat into their capital, hampering their ability to lend and even raising questions among investors and depositors about the viability of the weaker of them.

As such a spiral would make the crisis worse, the ECB was seen keeping Italy in its bond-buying and increasing the size of the programme itself.

"We expect the PEPP backstop to be fully utilised," said Peter Chatwell, an analyst at brokerage Mizuho Securities, adding the he expected the programme to be stepped up to 2 trillion euros.

EURO SCEPTICS

The ECB is loath to discuss national politics, but it is obvious that Italy's eurosceptic forces would make a meal of a perceived failure by the central bank to help countries at a time of need.

In an op-ed published on Sunday, the leader of the far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, urged the ECB to finance crisis-fighting measures directly or see member states take "different routes".

The ECB is likely to stop short of any Treaty-breaking move like financing governments outright, but the political context means letting Italy go altogether would be too costly a move.

"It would be a dangerous political message and it is unlikely to happen," said Lorenzo Codogno, founder of advisory firm LC Macro Advisors, who expected a temporary waiver for any country downgraded to "junk".

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

