FACTBOX-Disruptions to copper operations from coronavirus outbreak

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are closures, suspensions and disruptions of copper operations and projects due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts at Refinitiv have cut their forecast for global copper mine output in 2020 by 2.4% to 19.6 million tonnes. Last year, mine production was 20.36 million tonnes.

April 23 - China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK confirms force majeure at Las Bambas mine in Peru. Output for the three months ended March 31 slipped 28% year-on-year to 73,319 tonnes.

April 22 - Antofagasta's ANTO.L annual copper production is now expected to be at the lower end of its range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes. Earlier, it suspended its Los Pelambres Expansion project in Chile for about 120 days.

April 20 - Glencore GLEN.L to reverse its earlier decision to shutter its Zambia subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines if it reaches an agreement with the Zambian government.

April 17 - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX cuts 2020 guidance for mined copper to 475,000-520,000 tonnes from 530,000-570,000 tonnes.

April 17 - Vale SA VALE3.SA cuts 2020 production forecast for copper to 360,000-380,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes.

April 16 - Underground development progress at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine RIO.L, RIO.AX, TRQ.TO in Mongolia has been impacted due to Covid-19. The mine produced 146,300 tonnes in 2019. https://bit.ly/2S1XEme

April 13 – The Antamina copper-zinc mine GLEN.L, BHPB.L, BHP.AX, TECKb.TO to halt operations for at least two weeks. The mine previously had been continuing with essential work in production and maintenance. It produced 443,100 tonnes in 2019.

April 13 - Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N suspends operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico, which produced 175 million pounds (79,378 tonnes) of copper in 2019.

April 13 - Freeport also said its Cerro Verde mine in Peru was conducting limited operations, with the concentrator operating at one-third of planned rates in early April. The mine produced 1 billion pounds (453,592 tonnes) of copper in 2019. https://bit.ly/2XWTPlO

April 8 - Vale extends care and maintenance at Voisey's Bay copper-nickel mine in Canada by up to three months. Copper concentrate production at the site will be reduced by up to 6,000 tonnes in the first half. https://bit.ly/3avj8OO

April 1 - Centerra Gold CG.TO cuts mill throughput for two weeks at Mt Milligan copper-gold mine in Canada, which produced 32,271 tonnes of copper in 2019. Also significantly reduces operations at the Öksüt Project in Turkey. https://go.aws/2VUOHw7

March 31 - Glencore's Katanga Mining delays commissioning of acid plant in the DRC to the second half. It produced 234,500 tonnes of copper in 2019.

March 30 - China's Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead 600531.SS will put its 150,000 tonnes of annual copper smelting capacity on maintenance for around 20 days in April, two company sources say.

March 25 - The world's biggest copper miner, Chile's Codelco, suspends construction of some projects for 15 days, including underground work at Chuquicamata mine, but said there was no impact on production.

March 24 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO says production at its Cobre Panama copper mine would ramp up at a slower-than-expected pace, but output still expected at 285,000 to 310,000 tonnes in 2020.

March 24 - JX Nippon Mining & Metal 5020.T cuts its operation at Caserones copper mine in Chile by 40%. Average annual output of copper in concentrates is 150,000 tonnes.

March 23 - China Molybdenum 603993.SS places TFM mine, the largest copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, in isolation as Democratic Republic of Congo imposes a two-day lockdown. TFM produced 177,956 tonnes of copper in 2019.

March 23 - Sprott Resource Holdings SRHI.TO temporarily halts majority of mining operations at Minera Tres Valles in Chile. https://bit.ly/2vPQr0G

March 22 - Mirador Copper mine in Ecuador scales back operations. The Chinese owned mine is due to produce around 96,000 tonnes annually of copper.

March 22 - BHP Group excludes contractors from its Chile copper mines for 15 days.

March 20 - Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO shuts down Constancia operations in Peru, which produced 113,825 tonnes of copper in 2019. https://bit.ly/2UgQZGa

March 20/19/17 - Anglo American AAL.L reduces operations at Los Bronces copper mine in Chile and slows construction work at Quellaveco copper project in Peru. Los Bronces produced 335,000 tonnes of copper in 2019 while Quellaveco was due to launch in 2022 and produce about 300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent a year.

March 19 - Chakana Copper PERU.V temporarily suspends field activities at Soledad copper-gold-silver project in Peru. http://bit.ly/2woO9pk

March 18 - Teck Resources TECKb.TO, TECK.N temporarily suspends construction activities at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project. It was due to launch in H2 2021 and produce about 316,000 tonnes a year.

March 17 - Vale SA reduces activity and output at its Voisey's Bay copper mine in Canada, which produced 25,000 tonnes in 2019, placing it on care and maintenance for four weeks.

March 10 - Canada's Copper Mountain Mining CMMC.TO cuts mining rate by about 25% for remainder of 2020. Copper output this year is now expected to be 70-75 million lbs (31,752-34,019 tonnes). http://bit.ly/2x9h6G5

March 3 - Copper smelting arm of China's Western Mining 601168.SS has application accepted for a force majeure certificate. Western Mining has 160,000 tonnes of annual copper smelting capacity.

Feb 7 - Guangxi Nanguo Copper, with production capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year, declares force majeure on deliveries of copper concentrate.

