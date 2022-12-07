FACTBOX-Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions

Adds J.P.Morgan
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O warned in November that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.
Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from the disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:
Brokerage
Estimate
Wedbush Securities
Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer units sold in the quarter; Says shutdowns to cost Apple about $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales
Susquehanna
Sees a 10 million hit to shipments, with total shipments of 70 million iPhones
TF International Securities
Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units
CFRA Research
Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to its original iPhone shipment estimate of 82 million units
KGI Securities
Lost iPhone production to be about 10 mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone shipments compared with a year ago
Evercore ISI
Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million to 8 million units
Piper Sandler
Cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to 74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.
Morgan Stanley
Lowers its estimates for iPhone shipment for Dec-quarter by 3 million to 75.5 million units.
J.P.Morgan
Lowers its estimate for iPhone volume in the Dec-quarter by 4 million to about 70 million units.
However, raised its March-quarter forecast for shipments to about 63 million units from prior estimate of about 61 million.
