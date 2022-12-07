FACTBOX-Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions

Brokerage

Estimate

Wedbush Securities

Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer units sold in the quarter; Says shutdowns to cost Apple about $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales

Susquehanna

Sees a 10 million hit to shipments, with total shipments of 70 million iPhones

TF International Securities

Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units

CFRA Research

Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to its original iPhone shipment estimate of 82 million units

KGI Securities

Lost iPhone production to be about 10 mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone shipments compared with a year ago

Evercore ISI

Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million to 8 million units

Piper Sandler

Cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to 74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.

Morgan Stanley

Lowers its estimates for iPhone shipment for Dec-quarter by 3 million to 75.5 million units.

J.P.Morgan

Lowers its estimate for iPhone volume in the Dec-quarter by 4 million to about 70 million units.

However, raised its March-quarter forecast for shipments to about 63 million units from prior estimate of about 61 million.

(Compiled by Akash Sriram, Vansh Agarwal and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Edited by Anil D'Silva, Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti))