Fact vs Fiction: Trend Following strategies are a great way to hedge against downside equity risk

It is often claimed that Trend Following (TF) strategies are a good addition to a stock portfolio because not only do they add diversification, but they also deliver ‘crisis alpha’, i.e. profit when markets are crashing. Having run these strategies for 15 years, we can tell you that the reality is not that simple. Some claims are fact and some are fiction.

Claim: Trend Following is a reliable source of alpha that compliments an equity portfolio.

FACT

This is a fairly easy claim to demonstrate as there is plenty of data available.

‘Alpha’ is simply the portion of the portfolio return not explained by the movement of the relevant market. In order for a strategy to deliver positive alpha it must have both positive returns and low correlation with, for example, the Nasdaq 100.

According to Nilsson Hedge, which tracks hundreds of Trend Following funds, the median correlation of a TF strategy with US equities is -0.04.

Meanwhile the median Sharpe for a Trend Following strategy, according to the Nilsson Hedge database is 0.47.

This supports the notion that Trend Following has been, in general, a good source of alpha and can be complimentary to equity portfolios.

Claim: Trend Following strategies always make money when markets are falling.

FALSE

There is no guarantee of this, it very much depends on how the market is falling and the time horizon of the strategy.

Let’s imagine two strategies, a 1-day holding period, which follows daily trends, and a 1-month holding period, which follows monthly trends. Let’s assume the market suddenly drops. In a worst case, but quite common, scenario, both strategies will be long the market leading up to the crash. Suddenly prices fall. The 1-day (short term) strategy quickly sells out of its long position and switches to short. The 1-month (long term) strategy is slower to react and only switches to short if the drawdown is greater than the previous month’s gains.

During the initial move down, both strategies start by losing money but the short term strategy can quickly earn that back and generate a profit if the market continues to fall. The long term strategy may make a profit, but it depends on how deep the decline is and what the prevailing trend was beforehand.

In reality every crash is different, and you cannot know in advance if the price path will be beneficial or not. It is often the case that following a crash there is a period of extreme volatility where markets ricochet back and forth with no clear trend. This can lead to losses for the short term strategy but it is often not as costly for the longer term strategy which is less reactive to localized volatility.

The profitability of both strategies therefore depends on:

what direction the market was headed pre-crash,

how fast and deep is the initial leg down,

if the trend persists or if there is a period of volatile sawtoothing afterwards.

Claim: Short Term Trend Followers make money in steep selloffs.

MOSTLY

There are no guarantees, but these are the ideal conditions for a short term strategy.

If we take the futures strategy that we run at AAA, for example, which is a short term, Trend Following strategy that trades Nasdaq 100 futures, the strategy did make good profits during the biggest crashes of recent years, namely Volmageddon, COVID and Liberation Day. However, there were also down weeks, like the Nightmare before Christmas in 2018, when the drawdown was slower, and on these occasions the strategy lost money due to the choppy, staccato way that the market fell.

However, over the past eight years, during weeks when the Nasdaq 100 Index lost 5% or more, the futures strategy did make money on average, especially during the initial leg down.

The key for investors is not so much to profit on the way down, but to hold on to those profits while volatility remains high. This is especially relevant now given heightened uncertainty and fast-moving geopolitical events.

For short term Trend Following, there are two techniques which can be beneficial here.

The first is to de-lever in times of extreme volatility. This helps the strategy to navigate the choppy period following a major crash.

The second is to add an additional tail hedge, for example a strategy that buys vol index futures when volatility is spiking. This adds more protection as it generally does well in crisis situations.

We have found that adding in these techniques has been complementary to our Trend Following strategy and has increased returns during market crashes (both in back testing and in live trading).

Overall, there is no way of knowing for sure if a Trend Following strategy will be profitable in a market crash. However, in our experience, short term strategies can be useful hedging tools and reduce the severity of equity market drawdowns, particularly in steep selloffs.

Trading futures involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Carefully consider the suitability based upon your experience, objectives and financial resources. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There can be no guarantee that the investor will recover the capital invested.

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or a recommendation regarding any security or investment strategy. This material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. All investors should consult their own professional advisors before making any investment decisions. The ART Strategy is intended for Qualified Eligible Persons (QEPs) and is not appropriate for retail investors.