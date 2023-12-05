Facing Eviction? 6 Resources You Can Use Now

Life happens, and there will be times when you fall behind on bills. As you struggle to get your finances in order, you could fall behind on rent and deal with a possible eviction. It’s important to know that resources are available to you if you’re stressed about getting evicted, as you could find help at every stage of this stressful process.

What are resources that you can access quickly for help when facing eviction? Here’s a look at the eviction process and the tools that you have.

The Eviction Process

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the eviction process has three stages.

1. An Eviction Lawsuit Hasn’t Been Filed Yet

If you’re at this stage and want to remain in your unit, you have to create a plan to stay. You want to check out this list of rental assistance programs from the CFPB to find out about options for help with covering your bills.

You can also talk with your landlord about setting up a repayment plan. The CFPB offers tips on how to start the conversation with your landlord to help avoid the entire eviction process. You could make a payment plan as you seek out emergency programs to help avoid legal issues.

2. The Eviction Lawsuit Has Been Filed

At this stage, you will want to speak with a lawyer and seek out resources for help with rent and utility costs.

You can visit LawHelp to learn more about how you can file an answer to your eviction lawsuit and other resources.

You have the right to submit a written answer that explains your situation to the court to avoid getting evicted. You should include all relevant information if you’ve spoken to your landlord or have applied for an emergency rental assistance program.

3. The Court Has Ruled That You Can Be Evicted

If you’re in this stage of the eviction process, it’s time to look into housing options and resources. You can start applying for federal housing options through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). You can also ask for additional time to apply for emergency rental assistance.

Know Your Rights

It’s essential that you’re aware of your rights — you have the following rights as a tenant facing eviction:

Debt collection rights. You have rights under the Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which dictates that debt collectors can’t use unfair practices to try to collect money from you.

You have rights under the Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which dictates that debt collectors can’t use unfair practices to try to collect money from you. The right to report a bad landlord. Your landlord can’t change the locks, demand fees you didn’t agree to, refuse necessary repairs or endanger the health and safety of tenants throughout the eviction process. LegalFAQ.org can provide further details about tenant rights in your state. You should also contact the authorities if you ever feel unsafe at home.

Your landlord can’t change the locks, demand fees you didn’t agree to, refuse necessary repairs or endanger the health and safety of tenants throughout the eviction process. LegalFAQ.org can provide further details about tenant rights in your state. You should also contact the authorities if you ever feel unsafe at home. The right to report any housing discrimination. Landlords can’t change the rules of a rental agreement, evict or refuse to rent to you because of your race, color, nationality, religion, gender identity, sex, familial status or any disability. You can report any housing discrimination by filing a complaint with HUD.

Landlords can’t change the rules of a rental agreement, evict or refuse to rent to you because of your race, color, nationality, religion, gender identity, sex, familial status or any disability. You can report any housing discrimination by filing a complaint with HUD. The right to stay in your unit if you’re a domestic violence victim. You could be protected by federal law from eviction if you’re a victim of domestic violence.

You can review the CFPB’s official page on tenant and debt collection rights for further information. It’s worth taking the time to seek out assistance earlier in the process.

Eviction Resources

Here’s a collection of resources for anyone facing any stage of the eviction process.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition has a national database of Emergency Rental Assistance programs. This page also lists other resources for renters.

The CFPB has a Rental Assistance Finder to look into eligibility and rental programs in your local community.

Contact the local Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) office for help with paying utility bills.

Call 211 to help with finding local rental assistance and resources for the entire eviction process.

HUD offers Rent Relief Resources. This page offers links and information for those seeking out help at any stage of the eviction process. There are also resources available for legal aid and for landlords looking for information.

Just Shelter has a range of eviction resources for those who want information and tenant rights. You can find links to legal aid organizations that help low-income tenants deal with evictions.

Closing Thoughts

If you’re facing eviction, you’re not alone; resources are available to help you. You have assistance at every stage of the process, and there are numerous programs that you can tap into so that you don’t end up in the worst-case scenario.

