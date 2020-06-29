Facial-Recognition Tech Might Be the Real Reason to Buy Remark Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When discussing Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK), most investors and pundits have focused on the ability of the company’s cameras to quickly and easily take people’s body temperatures. This in itself should be impressive enough to move MARK stock.

But Remark’s AI-enabled technology, which, as InvestorPlace columnist Josh Enomoto noted, also utilizes “optics” and “data analytics,” has so many other cool capabilities and highly useful applications. These other, largely ignored functions definitely make MARK worth buying at this point.

For example, Remark’s cameras incorporate facial recognition technology. At a time when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have halted sales of their AI-enabled facial recognition software to law enforcement entities, Remark can fill the void by selling its cameras to such entities.

In general, Remark’s technology can save businesses and other enterprises a huge amount of time and money.

At a time when shoplifting is becoming a huge problem, retail chains can use Remark’s technology to quickly and easily identify those who have previously stolen products.

A Closer Look at MARK Stock

Schools in China are using Remark’s technology to quickly ensure that every child who’s supposed to be in school is indeed there.

Of course, that technology would save many other types of entities a great deal of time and labor costs. For example, large factories could continuously ensure that all of their employees who are supposed to be on the floor are indeed there, and prisons could use Remark’s technology to ensure that all of the inmates are where they’re supposed to be.

In addition to monitoring body temperatures, Remark’s technology enables businesses to check whether all the people in their establishments are wearing the proper personal protective equipment.

For obvious reasons, that technology would be very valuable to businesses like movie theaters, large retailers and casinos. After all, if the customers of those businesses do not wear masks, their reputations could plunge and they could even face legal liability. And of course, hospitals would love the ability to quickly and easily monitor their employees’ adherence to rules related to the use of PPE.

Remark’s technology could be great for consumers, too. As I reported in my previous column about the company, Remark’s Chinese subsidiary participated in providing a product to China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) that allows consumers to find the nearest stores, check how many customers are waiting in line at each store, and obtain a ticket online that will allow them to be helped by a customer service representative at a store.

I would love a product that could tell me how long the lines are at my local Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) restaurant on a Sunday morning or at Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on a weekday evening. And I’m sure that fans of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would love to know how long the lines are at their local Apple stores in the days following the introduction of a new iPhone. Or how about tourists who are visiting Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Disneyworld or Universal and want to know which rides to go to first?

The Bottom Line on Remark Holdings Stock

Kai-Shing Tao, Remark’s CEO, basically confirmed that a huge casino chain, Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN), had bought the company’s product.

“As we load up the Wynn Las Vegas web page, you’ll see our technology there,” Tao said.

The fact that Wynn, along with China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), is using Remark’s product, strongly indicates that its technology is unique, valuable and functions well.

And as I illustrated above, Remark’s technology has a wide range of applications and can be extremely valuable for many end-users.

Meanwhile, the market cap of MARK stock is around $225 million. Given the high value of its technology, I think the company could easily be worth $5 billion in five years. As a result, I think the shares are worth buying at this point.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 13 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been Lyft, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer. As of this writing, Larry Ramer owned shares of Remark.

