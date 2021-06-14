Faces of Entrepreneurship: Arthur Robertson, Third Eye Advisors

Arthur Robertson is the Founder and CEO of Third Eye Advisors, a Brooklyn-based boutique Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Third Eye Advisors was established in 2019 and provides unbiased financial planning for Real Estate Investors and those who seek Financial Freedom. Arthur’s career started at Deloitte & Touché LLP, where he performed financial statement audits for public financial institutions. He also held internal audit management roles at UBS and BBVA. In 2017, he joined Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Group where he honed his financial planning skills. Not wanting to keep all his skills and financial knowledge for the big firms, he sought also out to help small businesses and individuals. And so, Third Eye Advisors was created.

What does “entrepreneurship” mean to you?

Arthur Robertson: Entrepreneurship to me means financial freedom and ability to bring your dreams and ideas to fruition. It also means creating a business that generates profit so that you no longer have to work for a paycheck.

How did your company come to be?

AR: I had my a-ha moment while honing my financial planning skills for clients at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. I realized I did not want to use my skills and financial knowledge for the big firms and high net worth clients, only. My true passion and life’s work is to help people with limited access to financial advice from the big wealth management firms. Without financial education and understanding how to properly manage money, most people are one paycheck away from being poor. And so, Third Eye Advisors was created.

How has your business changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

AR: Pre-pandemic, Third Eye Advisors was already a hybrid firm. Our team mainly works from home and only go to the office for important meetings.

What is your proudest and darkest moment so far?

AR: My proudest moments thus far are when I am able to educate people on how to manage and invest their money so they can attain financial freedom. I am also proud to see how my financial knowledge improves the overall quality of my client’s lives. My darkest moment is knowing that the average American is one emergency away from being poor.

How is your company changing the landscape?

AR: At Third Eye Advisors, you get the best of both worlds. With our leadership’s extensive experience in the financial industry, we have the unique ability to tailor our services and advice for large institutions and individuals based on their needs and objectives.

What do you wish you knew when you started? Is there anything you would do differently?

AR: Before I started TEA, I meditated on it for quite some time, so I had certain expectations. I will say a person doesn’t truly understand something until they experience it themselves. I did not anticipate experiencing the bureaucracy and obstacles that I have faced since forming Third Eye Advisors.

What advice/credo do you live by as you grow the business / what is your professional and personal mission statement?

AR: Invest sooner rather than later so that you can make your money work for you, instead of you working for money. Acquire assets to fund your lifestyle!

Where do you find inspiration when faced with challenges?

AR: My inspiration comes from within. Life is like a rollercoaster – it has its ups and downs, but greatness is on the other side of fear. People may tell you something is impossible until it’s done. My favorite quote is “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you are right.”

What does “success” look like for you? What do you think will help you achieve it?

AR: Success for me is helping people create generational wealth, which is one of the greatest feelings ever. Having the ability to pass assets down to your loved ones is what it’s all about.

Has personal or professional “success” changed for you since the COVID-19 pandemic?

AR: In my opinion, life is full of obstacles, we just have to stay focused and keep our eye on the prize.

We continued to expand and steadily grow our firm throughout this pandemic. Personally, I made sure to stay mentally grounded and in tune with nature during this time. I live a healthy lifestyle on an alkaline vegan diet.

What’s it like to work alone or with your partners? What advice do you have for fellow entrepreneurs about building and leading teams?

AR: I believe there is power in numbers. I’m grateful to work with great, like-minded people who have a similar vision of changing the world for the better by helping people with their finances, teaching them how to create generational wealth, and planning for retirement.

Many entrepreneurs continue to perfect their daily routines to support their work and greater vision; would you mind sharing your morning routine or a regular ritual that grounds your work each day? How has it changed in recent months?

AR: My daily routine involves meditating and processing my thoughts and ideas. We live during a time where our brain is constantly consumed with things like our cell phones and social media, so I value my time to sit in silence. The greatest ideas come when you’re in silence, by yourself. Once you have a clear and conscious mind, sky’s the limit.

What keeps you motivated during this time?

AR: My goal is to spark the brain in one person that will change the world for the better. My desire is to help people reach financial freedom and ultimately, find happiness.

What kind of an entrepreneur do you want to be known as, as in, what do you want your legacy to be?

AR: I want to be known as the passionate and charismatic person that helped people become financially free.

What is a quote or some words of wisdom that help get you through the tough days?

AR: “Greatness is on the other side of fear.” “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you are right.”

Have you experienced mentorship in your career? Do you feel it was easily available to you?

AR: Me personally, I didn’t really have a mentor. But, quite frankly, I disagreed with a lot of the advice given to me because had I listened to the people around me before then I wouldn’t be an entrepreneur right now, I’d still be working for a paycheck.

Who are the people who have mentored or influenced you in your life or career? How has their influence changed the trajectory of your entrepreneurial journey?

AR: My cousin, the late Anthony Mason, who played for the New York Knicks influenced me, Kobe Bryant and Tupac. To watch my cousin Anthony, who didn’t play organized basketball until high school, become an NBA all-star was quite admirable. He influenced me to become a financial advisor as I saw money management as a problem in our communities. The average American is not financially prepared to retire, hence why you see elder people still working for a paycheck.

Kobe helped me realize anything is possible with focus and perseverance.

Tupac was a fearless, charismatic person who was passionate about making the world better.

