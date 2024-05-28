Facephi Biometria Schedules Annual Shareholders Meeting

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometria S.A. announces an Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting scheduled for June 28th, 2024, with a second call on the following day if necessary. The agenda includes approval of the annual and consolidated accounts, company results for 2023, management activities, executive remuneration, and appointment of NICE & GREEN SA as a board member. Shareholders have the right to information regarding the meeting’s documentation, with no approval required.

