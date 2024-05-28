News & Insights

Stocks

Facephi Biometria Schedules Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometria S.A. announces an Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting scheduled for June 28th, 2024, with a second call on the following day if necessary. The agenda includes approval of the annual and consolidated accounts, company results for 2023, management activities, executive remuneration, and appointment of NICE & GREEN SA as a board member. Shareholders have the right to information regarding the meeting’s documentation, with no approval required.

For further insights into ES:FACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.