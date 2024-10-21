Facephi Biometria Reports Strong Growth in 2024

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometria SA has reported a 20% increase in turnover for the first half of 2024, reaching €11.7 million, driven by its international expansion efforts, including new partnerships in APAC, Poland, and South Africa. The company anticipates further growth and cash flow strengthening in 2025, following its strategic operational and technological enhancements. With significant contributions from main shareholders, Facephi is nearing a break-even point in working capital.

