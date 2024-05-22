Facephi Announces Capital Increase and Share Issuance

News & Insights

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometria SA has announced the exercise of conversion rights by Nice & Green for 120 Notes, leading to a capital increase and the issue of 701,303 new shares at an issuing price of 1,7111 euros each. This conversion is part of an agreement to cancel new convertible bonds issuance, leaving 60 bonds from the 4th tranche of 2024 to be converted. The company’s share capital will now be €903.574,04, represented by 22,589,351 shares.

