Facebook's Zuckerberg pledges cooperation with antitrust probe -- Cicilline

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Friday that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged cooperation with the panel's probe into online markets during a meeting on Capitol Hill.

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into competition in digital markets early in June, one of a series of investigations facing big tech companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google.

