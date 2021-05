Facebook's Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers

May 4 (Reuters) - Social media platform Facebook Inc FB.Osaid on Tuesday that its Workplace tool had reached 7 million paid subscribers, up more than 40% from a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home, fuelling demand for enterprise connectivity platforms, such as Workplace, Slack WORK.N and Microsoft Teams.

Workplace had 5 million paid users in May 2020.

Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, versus 115 million in October, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said last week.

In October, Facebook announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies use Workplace to meet the challenges of remote working.

Workplace, which is developed and run from Facebook's offices in London, was launched in 2016.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.