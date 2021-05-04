US Markets
FB

Facebook's Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Social media platform Facebook Inc said https://bit.ly/2PRt2WE on Tuesday that its Workplace tool had reached 7 million paid subscribers, up more than 40% from a year earlier.

May 4 (Reuters) - Social media platform Facebook Inc FB.Osaid on Tuesday that its Workplace tool had reached 7 million paid subscribers, up more than 40% from a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home, fuelling demand for enterprise connectivity platforms, such as Workplace, Slack WORK.N and Microsoft Teams.

Workplace had 5 million paid users in May 2020.

Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, versus 115 million in October, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said last week.

In October, Facebook announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies use Workplace to meet the challenges of remote working.

Workplace, which is developed and run from Facebook's offices in London, was launched in 2016.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB WORK MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular