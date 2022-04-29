Facebook's Meta makes court appeal over ban for 'extremist activities' in Russia -Ifax

April 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O has appealed to a Moscow court against a ban imposed on some of its activities in Russia due to "extremism", the Interfax news agency cited the court's press office as saying on Friday.

Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.