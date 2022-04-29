US Markets
Facebook's Meta makes court appeal over ban for 'extremist activities' in Russia -Ifax

Meta Platforms Inc has appealed to a Moscow court against a ban imposed on some of its activities in Russia due to "extremism", the Interfax news agency cited the court's press office as saying on Friday.

Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks.

