Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project appoints ex-HSBC exec as CFO of payments unit

The Facebook-backed Libra cryptocurrency project has appointed a former HSBC executive as chief financial officer of a unit tasked with managing the planned digital currency's payments system, it said on Thursday.

The Geneva-based Libra Association, which is seeking regulatory approval for the project, said in a statement it has appointed Ian Jenkins as CFO and chief risk officer of Libra Networks.

Jenkins is HSBC's former business finance head and group general manager.

