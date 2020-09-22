Cryptocurrencies

Facebook’s Libra Co-Founder Morgan Beller Departs to Return to VC

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Morgan Beller. (NFX)

Libra digital currency project co-founder Morgan Beller has left Facebook in a pivot back to her venture capital roots.

  • Beller, 27, will become a general partner at early stage startup-focused VC firm NFX, according to TechCrunch.
  • At Facebook, which she joined in 2017, Beller reportedly helmed the social media giantâs blockchain initiatives, working behind the scenes to bring Libra and its Calibra digital wallet (now rebranded as Novi) to life.
  • âShortly after joining, I realized there was no one focused full-time on blockchain, crypto, etc.â Beller said in an NFX profile. âSo I made my full-time job figuring out what Facebook should do, if anything, in that space.â
  • She assisted in talent recruitment, worked alongside David Marcus and pushed forward Facebookâs blockchain initiatives â sometimes alone, according to CNBC.
  • Beller told TechCrunch she caught the âcrypto virusâ as a partner at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz and brought it with her to Facebook.
  • That bug may now get squashed, however, as NFX currently does not focus on crypto or blockchain even though a handful of its portfolio companies intersect with the space.

