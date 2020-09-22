Facebook’s Libra Co-Founder Morgan Beller Departs to Return to VC
Libra digital currency project co-founder Morgan Beller has left Facebook in a pivot back to her venture capital roots.
- Beller, 27, will become a general partner at early stage startup-focused VC firm NFX, according to TechCrunch.
- At Facebook, which she joined in 2017, Beller reportedly helmed the social media giantâs blockchain initiatives, working behind the scenes to bring Libra and its Calibra digital wallet (now rebranded as Novi) to life.
- âShortly after joining, I realized there was no one focused full-time on blockchain, crypto, etc.â Beller said in an NFX profile. âSo I made my full-time job figuring out what Facebook should do, if anything, in that space.â
- She assisted in talent recruitment, worked alongside David Marcus and pushed forward Facebookâs blockchain initiatives â sometimes alone, according to CNBC.
- Beller told TechCrunch she caught the âcrypto virusâ as a partner at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz and brought it with her to Facebook.
- That bug may now get squashed, however, as NFX currently does not focus on crypto or blockchain even though a handful of its portfolio companies intersect with the space.
Read more: Libraâs Long Road From a Facebook Lab to the Global Stage: A Timeline
Related Stories
- Nasdaq and SEC-Registered Fund Manager to Launch First-Ever Crypto ETF
- US Government Darknet Drug Raids Seize $6.5M in Cash and Crypto
- âMisleadingâ Term Stablecoin Should Be Ditched, Says ECB
- US Space Force Enlists Blockchain Firm to Deploy Hack-Proof Data Defenses
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.