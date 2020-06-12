Facebook's deal for Giphy to be probed by UK watchdog

June 12 (Reuters) - Facebook's FB.O deal for popular GIF website Giphy has caught the eye of UK's competition watchdog, which said on Friday it had begun a probe into the deal for possibly reducing competition in the United Kingdom.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited comments on the transaction from any interested party. (https://bit.ly/2B0CX4s)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

