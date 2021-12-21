Facebook will not attend CES in person over COVID-19 concerns

By Elizabeth Culliford

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms inc FB.O said on Tuesday it will not attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won’t be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19," Meta said.

