US Markets
FB

Facebook warns advertisers on changes due to upcoming Apple OS

Contributor
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc outlined some changes on Wednesday that might affect advertisers as thousands of iPhone users are expected to upgrade to Apple Inc's upcoming operating system.

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O outlined some changes on Wednesday that might affect advertisers as thousands of iPhone users are expected to upgrade to Apple Inc's AAPL.O upcoming operating system.

"Apple's updates may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14," Facebook said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/3lh5zcp)

"We will not collect the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) on our own apps on iOS 14 devices," Facebook added.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular