Facebook warns advertisers on changes due to upcoming Apple OS

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O outlined some changes on Wednesday that might affect advertisers as thousands of iPhone users are expected to upgrade to Apple Inc's AAPL.O upcoming operating system.

"Apple's updates may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14," Facebook said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/3lh5zcp)

"We will not collect the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) on our own apps on iOS 14 devices," Facebook added.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

