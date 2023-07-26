Facebook Users Must Act Fast To Get Cash From $725 Million Privacy Settlement 

Facebook users have until August 25 to claim their share of cash from a class-action lawsuit settlement. The claims process takes just a couple of minutes.

After a four-year battle, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has agreed to fork over $725 million to Facebook users to settle allegations that it shared private information with third-party companies. The most high-profile company named in the suit is Cambridge Analytica, a former political consulting firm.

Meta denies breaking any law.

Who’s Eligible for Facebook Payouts

If you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, you’re automatically eligible for your share of the settlement, but you still have to complete a form to cash in. The deadline to file a claim online is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023. If you mail in your claim, it must be postmarked by that date.

Claims for Facebook users who had accounts during the eligibility period but have since died should be filed under the name of the deceased person. Fill in the details of their account under the “Your Facebook Account” section of the claim form.

How Much Will You Get?

Payment amounts will vary depending on a few factors.

The settlement amount will be split by all Facebook users who file a claim, so the more claims that are filed, the less each person will receive.

Facebook users who had accounts the longest during the eligibility period are entitled to the most money. So if you canceled or deleted your account during the settlement period, you may still receive funds, but you’ll get less than people who had accounts for the entire time.

People who deleted their accounts but created other accounts within the allotted time frame should include that information in their claim to boost any amount they may receive.

It may take some time for your share of the settlement to reach you. Payments are expected to go out following final approval, which is currently scheduled for September 7. However, that date could change.

How To Claim Money From the Facebook Lawsuit Settlement

If you qualify for settlement money, there are two ways you can submit your claim: online or by mail.

You’ll have to verify some information, including your address, phone number and all Facebook usernames associated with your account between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

If you don’t know your username, you can find it in a couple of different ways on Facebook.

You can navigate to your homepage or timeline. The name will appear in the address bar and should look like this: https://www.facebook.com/[user name]. You can also find it by logging onto Facebook and going to “Account” > “Settings and Privacy” > “Settings” > “user name.”

Along with your information, you’ll also have to answer these questions:

Did you reside in the United States at any time between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, inclusive?

Were you a Facebook user at any time between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022?

Are you filing a claim for a current account, a deleted account or a combination of both?

Finally, you must verify under oath that the information you submitted is accurate.

Submitting Your Claim Online

The fastest and perhaps easiest way is to file the claim online. It should take no more than a few minutes.

Submitting By Mail

To submit your claim by mail, you can download the claim form or contact the settlement administrator for a paper copy. To reach the administrator, you can:

