Facebook, Twitter Temporarily Lock Trump's Account After Capitol Hill Riot

(RTTNews) - Social media networks Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday locked U.S. President Donald Trump's accounts on their platforms after his supports clashed with police in the Capitol Hill.

Four people, including a woman, died from medical emergencies during the clash at the Capitol after Trump supports overtook the US Capitol building, trying to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to electoral college votes.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an extension to public emergency to 15 days.

Following the riots, Facebook removed a video Trump posted to his supporters who participated in the riot, and then blocked his account for 24 hours from posting on its platform. Trump also faces a 24-hour block on Instagram, owned by Facebook.

Facebook tweeted, "We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time."

Further, citing the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., Twitter said it has required the removal of three tweets by Trump that were posted earlier in the day for repeated and severe violations of Civic Integrity policy.

Twitter said, "This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

Twitter also warned that future violations of the Twitter Rules, including Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of Trump's account.

