Facebook Trump ruling is step towards consistency

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Facebook's oversight board has given the $900 billion social network a mix of support and criticism over its indefinite suspension of Donald Trump. The board on Wednesday upheld Facebook's January decision to ban the former U.S. president, its biggest call to date. It also said the company needed to apply a specific penalty, not just an open-ended suspension. It's a usefully transparent decision. But it’s a reminder that Washington has not yet grappled with content limits for Big Tech.

The panel, which started issuing rulings this year, is a respectable attempt at self-regulation. Facebook plowed $130 million into a trust, overseen by people independent of the social network, to fund it. The 20 global panel members, a group that will grow to 40, have backgrounds in free speech, human rights and constitutional law. Users can appeal the company's decisions, or as in this instance, Facebook can refer cases. The board's decisions are binding on the company.

It opens up an opaque process. The rationale underlying the board's decisions is made public. There is also public input: The board received almost 9,700 comments on the Trump case. The panel agreed that he created an environment for possible violence, but said the indefinite suspension was inappropriate. Rather than letting Mark Zuckerberg's company off the hook by deciding for him, it tossed that issue back to Facebook insisting the company should specify a clearer penalty.

The board has in most other cases gone against the company's decisions. It has also been critical of Facebook, noting some content rules are vague, inconsistent with international human-rights standards, contradictory or not made public. That all adds up to a big improvement on ad hoc calls by Zuckerberg and his colleagues.

But as a Facebook creation, the board’s decisions only apply to that company even though Twitter, Alphabet’s YouTube and others face similar issues. The panel also doesn’t have any power to penalize Facebook. And for all the efforts to make it arm's-length, members are ultimately paid by the company through the trust.

Meanwhile in Washington, not one of dozens of bills designed to set rules for companies like Facebook has yet been passed by Congress. A Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit could take years to play out, too. In the absence of government regulation, the oversight board will have to do.

