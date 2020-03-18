US Markets

Facebook to shift sensitive content moderation to staffers amid coronavirus crisis

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Katie Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

March 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's FB.O Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the social network is shifting moderation of most sensitive types of content like child pornography and extremism from contract workers to full-time employees, as contractors are sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is in the process of increasing the number of people working on such content, he said.

