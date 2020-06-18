US Markets
Facebook to share privacy report to new board committee, FTC

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would now share the report on its privacy practices to a newly formed committee on its board following its settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over data privacy probe.

The social media giant said an independent, third-party assessor will report on its practices to the committee as well as the FTC. (https://bit.ly/30QWrTW)

