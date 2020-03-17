US Markets

Facebook to send content review contract workers home amid virus concerns

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook Inc said it would work with its partners to send home all contract workers who review content until further notice, as public health concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak rapidly increases.

March 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said it would work with its partners to send home all contract workers who review content until further notice, as public health concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak rapidly increases.

Facebook will ensure that all contract workers will be paid during this time, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"With fewer people available for human review we'll continue to prioritize imminent harm and increase our reliance on proactive detection in other areas to remove violating content," it said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular