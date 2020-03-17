Facebook to send content review contract workers home amid virus concerns

March 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said it would work with its partners to send home all contract workers who review content until further notice, as public health concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak rapidly increases.

Facebook will ensure that all contract workers will be paid during this time, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"With fewer people available for human review we'll continue to prioritize imminent harm and increase our reliance on proactive detection in other areas to remove violating content," it said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

