Facebook to restrict accounts that support violence, groups with ties to QAnon

Neha Malara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc will restrict content from accounts tied to anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, U.S.-based militia organizations and QAnon, the social media site said on Wednesday.

The company said it will curb the spread of content from these pages across its platforms. (https://bit.ly/325oQEN)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

