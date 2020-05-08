Facebook To Reportedly Allow Employees To Work From Home Till Year End

(RTTNews) - Facebook Inc. will allow most of its employees to continue to work from home through the end of this year, according to a report by CNBC.

The social media giant will reportedly begin to open most of its offices on Monday, July 6, and is in the process of identifying which employees can report to the office.

According to the report, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may make an announcement on the company's decision soon. Employees who can do their work remotely will be allowed to continue to do so.

Facebook was among the first tech companies to ask its employees to work from home as the coronavirus outbreak began to spread. The company's employees are working from home since March.

Facebook currently employs 48,268 people, an increase of 28 percent year-over-year.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said in mid-April that it would require the vast majority of its employees to work from home through at least the end of May.

At that time, Facebook also said that a small percent of its critical employees, who cannot work remotely, such as content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware, may be able to return sooner to office.

The company has also cancelled any large physical events it had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021.

To date, Facebook has committed over $300 million in investments to help the broader community during the COVID-19 crisis, including creating a $100 million grant program to help small businesses and investing $100 million to support the news industry.

Last week, Facebook reported a profit for the first quarter that surged from the year-ago period on higher revenues. The company also said that despite an initial steep decrease in advertising revenue in March, it witnessed "signs of stability" in the first three weeks of April.

Revenues of Facebook, the world's most popular social networking site, continue to rise every quarter as companies and other firms continue to spend heavily to advertise on the social network. However, Facebook had previously warned that it cannot sustain the growth at the same rate in the future.

