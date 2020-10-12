Facebook to remove Holocaust denial content

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Monday it was updating its hate speech policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.

"Enforcement of these policies cannot happen overnight," Facebook said in a blog post. "There is a range of content that can violate these policies, and it will take some time to train our reviewers and systems on enforcement." (https://bit.ly/36XixY0)

