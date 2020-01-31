Facebook To Remove False Claims Related To Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Facebook said it is taking steps to limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus outbreak from its platforms.

The social media giant's move comes after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. The death toll in China related to the virus has risen to 213 and the number of infections has nearly reached 10,000.

In a blog post on Thursday, Facebook Head of Health Kang-Xing Jin, said the company's global network of third-party fact-checkers are reviewing content and debunking false claims that are being spread related to the coronavirus.

The company will limit the spread of information on the Facebook and Instagram platforms that are rated as false by the fact-checkers.

Facebook will remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations as well as local health authorities as potentially causing harm to people who believe them.

"This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods — like drinking bleach cures the coronavirus — or claims that create confusion about health resources that are available," Jin said.

Facebook will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram.

Facebook will help people get relevant and up-to-date information from partners through messages on top of News Feed on Facebook. These will be deployed based on guidance from the WHO.

The company will also run educational pop-ups with credible information and is providing free advertising credits for organizations to run coronavirus education campaigns on Facebook as well as Instagram in regions affected by the virus.

Other tech giants also are taking steps to combat misinformation related to the coronavirus outbreak. Google said that search results about Coronavirus will be accompanied by links to safety tips, latest information and Twitter updates from the WHO.

Twitter is prompting users searching for coronavirus to first visit official channels of information about the virus.

