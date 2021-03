March 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O will lift its ban on political advertising in the United States on March 4, the social media giant said in a blog post on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

