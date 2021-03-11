US Markets
FB

Facebook to let content creators monetize short-form videos

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Facebook Inc will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements, the social network said on Thursday.

March 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements, the social network said on Thursday.

The announcement came in a blog https://about.fb.com/news/2021/03/helping-content-creators-diversify-revenue-on-facebook where the company detailed its plans for creators to diversify their revenue from the platform. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: FACEBOOK ADVERTISING/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular