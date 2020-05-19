Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps

May 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is launching Facebook Shops, a service that will allow small businesses to display and sell their products on the social network's platforms, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco;)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

