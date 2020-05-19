US Markets
Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps

May 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is launching Facebook Shops, a service that will allow small businesses to display and sell their products on the social network's platforms, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

