Facebook to launch new audio products

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is planning to launch in the coming months several audio products including podcast discovery, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday in an interview with Platformer editor Casey Newton.

The world's largest social network will launch Soundbites in the next few months, he said. Soundbites is an audio version of Facebook's short video feature Reels.

The success of the year-old app Clubhouse has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

